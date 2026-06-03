Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of MU stock opened at $1,064.10 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1,076.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. DA Davidson began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $621.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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