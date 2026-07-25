Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 914.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $920.95 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $966.27 and its 200-day moving average is $622.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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