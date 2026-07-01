Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC

Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 281.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,926,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

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More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,154.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $844.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 71.74 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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