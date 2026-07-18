Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,654,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,040,858,000 after buying an additional 194,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5%

MU stock opened at $848.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $949.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.99 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Melius Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here