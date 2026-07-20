Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $848.95 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market cap of $958.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $949.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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