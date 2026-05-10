Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,832 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $746.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $841.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $747.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock's 50-day moving average is $435.84 and its 200-day moving average is $348.07.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $45,458,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $478.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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