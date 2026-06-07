Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stake Trimmed by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,249,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,937,371 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 2.3% of Capital World Investors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 5.18% of Micron Technology worth $16,625,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $641.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $864.01 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,089.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $617.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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