Atreides Management LP lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 407,795 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 1.8% of Atreides Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atreides Management LP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $323,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd raised its position in Micron Technology by 856,960.3% during the second quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 34,282,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $39,571,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,278,413 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $22,182,263,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $8,402,393,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Micron Technology by 762.2% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 7,084,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,545,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262,603 shares during the period. Finally, Situational Awareness LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,149.0% during the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 4,828,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,573,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $1,525.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,412.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $645.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.69 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is $888.76 and its 200-day moving average is $775.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $33.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.77 by $1.65. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 92.62% and a net margin of 63.80%. The business had revenue of $54.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 379.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 37.150-39.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 174.66 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Investors following MU have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Investors point to strong AI-related memory demand and Micron’s comparatively low earnings valuation as reasons the stock could have room to recover. The company is also increasing fiscal 2027 capital spending to expand capacity for DRAM, HBM and NAND products. Article: Micron's Higher FY27 CapEx

Investors point to strong AI-related memory demand and Micron’s comparatively low earnings valuation as reasons the stock could have room to recover. The company is also increasing fiscal 2027 capital spending to expand capacity for DRAM, HBM and NAND products. Negative Sentiment: TrendForce’s outlook for memory prices to weaken from 2028—and reports of Chinese cloud providers cutting orders—raise the risk that pricing and demand could cool after the current AI-driven upcycle. Article: Micron CEO Expects Memory Shortages to Worsen in 2028, but TrendForce Sees Prices Falling

TrendForce’s outlook for memory prices to weaken from 2028—and reports of Chinese cloud providers cutting orders—raise the risk that pricing and demand could cool after the current AI-driven upcycle. Negative Sentiment: Huawei’s development of custom high-bandwidth memory could eventually add competition in an important AI market for Micron. Article: Micron Faces New AI Memory Threat

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, insider Scott Deboer sold 28,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $25,690,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 147,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,687,000. The trade was a 16.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. is a semiconductor company that develops and manufactures memory and storage products. Its portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory, along with solid-state drives and other storage solutions. The company's products serve a range of markets, including data centers, personal computers, smartphones, automotive systems, industrial equipment, and consumer electronics. Micron sells products under the Micron and Crucial brands and supplies components and solutions to customers around the world.

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