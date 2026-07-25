Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stock Holdings Reduced by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 18.9% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $3,728,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $920.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $966.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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