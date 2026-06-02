Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Cumberland Advisors Inc.'s 7th Largest Position

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,175 shares of the software giant's stock worth $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 949,901 shares of the software giant's stock worth $493,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 12,492 shares of the software giant's stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,332.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,746,017 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,262,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $460.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50 day moving average is $403.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $356.28 and a 52-week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The business's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia unveiled its RTX Spark / N1X AI PC chip in partnership with Microsoft, and multiple reports say this validates Microsoft’s push into “agentic” Windows PCs and could open a new growth avenue in AI-enabled devices. Article Title

Nvidia unveiled its RTX Spark / N1X AI PC chip in partnership with Microsoft, and multiple reports say this validates Microsoft’s push into “agentic” Windows PCs and could open a new growth avenue in AI-enabled devices. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s Build 2026 conference begins June 2, and investors are positioning for product and AI announcements that could showcase new Copilot, cloud, and developer tools. Article Title

Microsoft’s Build 2026 conference begins June 2, and investors are positioning for product and AI announcements that could showcase new Copilot, cloud, and developer tools. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary has turned more constructive, with one new call highlighting Microsoft’s upside potential as AI demand and enterprise adoption continue to support revenue growth. Article Title

Wall Street commentary has turned more constructive, with one new call highlighting Microsoft’s upside potential as AI demand and enterprise adoption continue to support revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Microsoft’s broader AI strategy, including new coding-model competition with Google and OpenAI and a redesigned Microsoft 365 Copilot interface, which signals continued investment but no immediate earnings impact. Article Title

Several articles focused on Microsoft’s broader AI strategy, including new coding-model competition with Google and OpenAI and a redesigned Microsoft 365 Copilot interface, which signals continued investment but no immediate earnings impact. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary noted Microsoft is benefiting from a bullish technical setup, with shares moving above the 200-day moving average and sentiment improving after a weak start to the year. Article Title

Recent commentary noted Microsoft is benefiting from a bullish technical setup, with shares moving above the 200-day moving average and sentiment improving after a weak start to the year. Negative Sentiment: One report raised concerns about internal employee sentiment and increased performance pressure at Microsoft, which is not an immediate stock driver but could point to execution strain if it persists. Article Title

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $675.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $561.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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