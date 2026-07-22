Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Lmcg Investments LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,062 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Lmcg Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Warner Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Warner Group LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software giant's stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,604 shares of the software giant's stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cvfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 483.7% in the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the software giant's stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,846 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a "market outperform" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. President Capital upped their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Forty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $556.37.

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Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,122,009.12. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $397.75 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $349.20 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.57. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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