Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Quilter Plc's Largest Position

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,909 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 8.8% of Quilter Plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quilter Plc's holdings in Microsoft were worth $522,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Melius Research set a $430.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $576.66.

Read Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,486,322.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.5%

MSFT opened at $424.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.23. The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $356.28 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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