Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,077 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,339 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 453,946 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $219,537,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $22,464,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $667.00 to $588.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $610.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $659.00 to $556.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $576.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $424.16 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $392.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.23. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $356.28 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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