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Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 41.4% in Q4, adding 9,322 shares to hold 31,824 shares worth about $14.64 million at quarter-end.
  • Insider activity was mixed: EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares at an average $409.52 (~$5.05M), while Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares at $397.35, modestly increasing his holding.
  • Microsoft recently beat quarterly expectations (EPS $4.14 vs. $3.86; revenue $81.27B), declared a $0.91 quarterly dividend (annual $3.64, yield ~0.9%), and carries a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $576.66.
  • Interested in Microsoft? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,824 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 23.2% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $828,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,175 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 949,901 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $493,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $576.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MSFT opened at $424.16 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $392.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $356.28 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.Microsoft's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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