MidCap Financial Investment Corporation $MFIC is Next Capital Management LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871,652 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 387,303 shares during the quarter. MidCap Financial Investment comprises about 6.4% of Next Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Next Capital Management LLC owned about 2.27% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $21,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,024,312 shares of the company's stock worth $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 323,137 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 714,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 143,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,851 shares of the company's stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 74,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company's stock.

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MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MFIC opened at $9.78 on Friday. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.56 and a beta of 0.60.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.90%.The business had revenue of ($17.79) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.62 million. Research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.7%. MidCap Financial Investment's payout ratio is currently 3,100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFIC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation NASDAQ: MFIC is a business development company that provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm specializes in direct lending and asset-based financing, offering a range of debt instruments designed to support working capital needs, equipment acquisitions, lease financing and corporate recapitalizations. Its focus on senior secured loans, unitranche structures and equipment financings positions it to serve clients in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and energy.

Through its lending platform, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation partners with privately held and sponsor-backed companies that typically generate annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

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