Midway Capital Research & Management Buys Shares of 12,438 Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Midway Capital Research & Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,438 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Verisk Analytics comprises about 2.7% of Midway Capital Research & Management's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $234.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $173.80 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $175.06 and its 200 day moving average is $195.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.94 and a 1 year high of $314.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The company had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the sale, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,776,741.32. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock worth $2,994,338. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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