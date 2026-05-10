Midwest Trust Co Acquires 14,432 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Midwest Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,356 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Honeywell International Trading Down 1.4%

HON opened at $213.12 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company's 50-day moving average is $228.68 and its 200 day moving average is $215.95.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.00.

View Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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