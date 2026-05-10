Midwest Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Midwest Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $20,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.86.

View Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $195.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.34. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $146.23 and a one year high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

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