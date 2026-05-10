Midwest Trust Co Buys 3,679 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Midwest Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,623 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Midwest Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Visa were worth $83,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Sonoma Allocations LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Invariant Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $198,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $281,045,000 after purchasing an additional 159,906 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Visa Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of V opened at $318.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average is $310.67 and its 200 day moving average is $326.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa just reported its strongest revenue growth since 2022, reinforcing that consumer and cross-border spending trends remain healthy and supporting the case that the stock deserves a premium valuation. Article Title

Visa just reported its strongest revenue growth since 2022, reinforcing that consumer and cross-border spending trends remain healthy and supporting the case that the stock deserves a premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages, including Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research, raised Visa earnings estimates for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence that profit growth can stay strong over the next several years.

Multiple brokerages, including Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research, raised Visa earnings estimates for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence that profit growth can stay strong over the next several years. Positive Sentiment: Visa is also advancing its stablecoin strategy, including pilot projects tied to settlement and payment rails, which may strengthen its role in next-generation digital payments. Article Title

Visa is also advancing its stablecoin strategy, including pilot projects tied to settlement and payment rails, which may strengthen its role in next-generation digital payments. Positive Sentiment: News that Exodus launched an AI-agent focused stablecoin on Solana using Visa payment rails highlights growing third-party use cases for Visa’s network in emerging fintech and AI-driven payments. Article Title

News that Exodus launched an AI-agent focused stablecoin on Solana using Visa payment rails highlights growing third-party use cases for Visa’s network in emerging fintech and AI-driven payments. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around card-issuing and processing solutions, as well as travel-credit-card rankings, is supportive of the broader payments ecosystem but does not materially change Visa’s near-term earnings outlook. Article Title

Coverage around card-issuing and processing solutions, as well as travel-credit-card rankings, is supportive of the broader payments ecosystem but does not materially change Visa’s near-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: One analyst note trimmed a few near-term quarterly EPS estimates, which could temper expectations for some upcoming periods even though the longer-term forecast trend remains positive.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here