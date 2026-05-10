Midwest Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Midwest Trust Co cut its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,893 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $38,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 3.7% in the third quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Qualcomm by 2.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qualcomm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $219.09 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $228.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,966. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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