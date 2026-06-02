Midwest Trust Co Has $218.33 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Midwest Trust Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,890 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Midwest Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $218,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $261.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,348,244 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Amazon, with multiple bullish notes reiterating Buy ratings and higher price targets, citing improving cloud momentum and the potential for newer businesses like supply chain services and satellite internet to become meaningful revenue drivers.

Wall Street remains constructive on Amazon, with multiple bullish notes reiterating ratings and higher price targets, citing improving cloud momentum and the potential for newer businesses like supply chain services and satellite internet to become meaningful revenue drivers. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s AI story is getting stronger: reports highlighted that its $8 billion Anthropic stake has ballooned in value and that AWS continues to benefit from partnership demand, reinforcing the company’s optionality in artificial intelligence.

Amazon’s AI story is getting stronger: reports highlighted that its has ballooned in value and that AWS continues to benefit from partnership demand, reinforcing the company’s optionality in artificial intelligence. Positive Sentiment: The company also received supportive coverage as a leading long-term AI/data center play, with investors seeing Amazon’s scale in cloud, logistics, and infrastructure as a durable competitive advantage.

The company also received supportive coverage as a leading long-term AI/data center play, with investors seeing Amazon’s scale in cloud, logistics, and infrastructure as a durable competitive advantage. Positive Sentiment: Amazon said it has already invested £15 billion in the U.K. toward a planned multiyear commitment, underscoring continued capital deployment into growth and infrastructure.

Amazon said it has already invested in the U.K. toward a planned multiyear commitment, underscoring continued capital deployment into growth and infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Amazon as a high-quality stock after a strong multi-year run, but also noted that the shares are no longer cheap, which may be encouraging investors to take profits or wait for a better entry point.

Several articles framed Amazon as a high-quality stock after a strong multi-year run, but also noted that the shares are no longer cheap, which may be encouraging investors to take profits or wait for a better entry point. Neutral Sentiment: Some headlines about Jeff Bezos-related stock portfolios and Amazon being a top data-center or retail-media name are supportive in tone, but they are mostly commentary rather than new fundamental news.

Some headlines about Jeff Bezos-related stock portfolios and Amazon being a top data-center or retail-media name are supportive in tone, but they are mostly commentary rather than new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: A Reuters report said the EU may tighten cloud procurement rules in a way that could restrict Amazon Web Services’ access to certain strategic government tenders in Europe, creating a potential regulatory headwind.

A Reuters report said the in a way that could restrict Amazon Web Services’ access to certain strategic government tenders in Europe, creating a potential regulatory headwind. Negative Sentiment: Blue Origin’s recent rocket explosion raised concerns that Amazon’s satellite internet ambitions could face delays, even though management is trying to stay focused on the broader project.

Blue Origin’s recent rocket explosion raised concerns that Amazon’s satellite internet ambitions could face delays, even though management is trying to stay focused on the broader project. Negative Sentiment: Greg Abel’s decision to dump Amazon shares in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio is a modest sentiment negative, though it reflects portfolio allocation choices rather than a new problem with Amazon’s business.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Arete Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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