Midwest Trust Co Increases Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Midwest Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,558 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up 1.0% of Midwest Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $82,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 100,818 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 19,087 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $144.33 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $598.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $989,104 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Argus Hikes Exxon Mobil Price Target to $169 as Permian, Guyana Production Power 2026

Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus.

Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Exxon Mobil Uses AI Seismic Tools To Reshape Guyana Project Pipeline

ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Neutral Sentiment: A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. ExxonMobil Must Face InterOil Founder's $1B Suit Over Post-Merger Payments

A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles about Iran-related oil price spikes and Shell’s trading windfall underscore how geopolitics are moving the energy sector, but they do not directly change ExxonMobil’s fundamentals on their own.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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