Midwest Trust Co Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Midwest Trust Co grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,637 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of Ameriprise Financial worth $55,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,420,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,171,360,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $742,438,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,193,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $586,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $532,455,000 after purchasing an additional 496,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973,097 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $477,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $636.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Ameriprise Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $548.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total transaction of $558,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,934,729. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,789.56. This represents a 50.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $507.69. 456,166 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.37 and a fifty-two week high of $550.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $464.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 20.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 43.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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