Midwest Trust Co Raises Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Midwest Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,236 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. McDonald's comprises approximately 0.8% of Midwest Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in McDonald's were worth $67,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in McDonald's by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald's by 735.7% in the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald's presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $2.83 and revenue of $6.52 billion, helping reassure investors that the brand is still executing well in a tougher consumer environment. Article Title

McDonald’s beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $2.83 and revenue of $6.52 billion, helping reassure investors that the brand is still executing well in a tougher consumer environment. Positive Sentiment: Global comparable sales rose 3.8%, supported by value meals, loyalty spending, and new menu items such as the Big Arch burger and specialty drinks, showing McDonald’s value push is driving traffic and sales growth. Article Title

Global comparable sales rose 3.8%, supported by value meals, loyalty spending, and new menu items such as the Big Arch burger and specialty drinks, showing McDonald’s value push is driving traffic and sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts kept bullish ratings even as they trimmed price targets, reflecting confidence that McDonald’s can keep gaining share and recover if consumer demand stabilizes. Article Title

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $8,706,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,915. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $854,106.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,699.50. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 71,990 shares of company stock valued at $23,824,113 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:MCD opened at $275.62 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $311.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.40. The stock has a market cap of $195.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $274.83 and a twelve month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 395.08%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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