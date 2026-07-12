Midwest Trust Co Sells 10,734 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Midwest Trust Co decreased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,723 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,734 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 1.1% of Midwest Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in RTX were worth $88,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of RTX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,448 shares of the company's stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $2,308,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock worth $424,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,821,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.73 and a 200 day moving average of $191.30. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.56 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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