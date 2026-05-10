Midwest Trust Co Sells 1,343 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Midwest Trust Co reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,046 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Midwest Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Tesla were worth $85,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Up 4.0%

TSLA opened at $428.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.66 and a 200-day moving average of $418.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 392.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $364.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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