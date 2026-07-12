Midwest Trust Co Sells 4,542 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Midwest Trust Co reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,067 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,064,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $167,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $31,018,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.80 on Friday, hitting $523.06. The stock had a trading volume of 662,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,062. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $521.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 target price on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $609.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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