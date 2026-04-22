Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Taboola.com Ltd. $TBLA

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA - Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299,179 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,050,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Taboola.com worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 2,001.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,983,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,168 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company's stock.

Taboola.com Stock Up 1.1%

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $537.80 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Taboola.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taboola.com

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com NASDAQ: TBLA operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

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