Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $270,000 Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 832,765 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,012,413 shares of the company's stock worth $634,179,000 after buying an additional 2,191,321 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,205,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,912 shares of the company's stock worth $102,659,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 5.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,227,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,048,000 after purchasing an additional 291,974 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 92.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,268,733 shares of the company's stock worth $77,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company's stock.

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SentinelOne Trading Up 1.1%

S stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.75.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 45.02%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 72,523 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $969,632.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,076,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,393,807.75. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 32,396 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $433,134.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 603,650 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,800.50. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,600 shares of company stock worth $4,565,034. Insiders own 4.33% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

See Also

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