Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 375,000 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Cameco worth $68,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 3.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Cameco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,691 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Glj Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $171.20 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

More Cameco News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cameco this week:

Positive Sentiment: William Blair initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $165 fair‑value estimate, a material bullish endorsement that supports longer‑term upside for CCJ. William Blair Initiates Coverage

William Blair initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $165 fair‑value estimate, a material bullish endorsement that supports longer‑term upside for CCJ. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary (Seeking Alpha) recommends buying Cameco on dips under ~$120, reinforcing support from income/stability narratives in the nuclear/uranium theme. Buy on Dip Thesis

Analyst and investor commentary (Seeking Alpha) recommends buying Cameco on dips under ~$120, reinforcing support from income/stability narratives in the nuclear/uranium theme. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage with peers (Energy Fuels / UUUU) highlights a tradeoff: Cameco offers scale and stability while some rivals offer faster growth and REE exposure — useful context for investors rebalancing within the uranium complex. CCJ vs UUUU Comparison

Comparative coverage with peers (Energy Fuels / UUUU) highlights a tradeoff: Cameco offers scale and stability while some rivals offer faster growth and REE exposure — useful context for investors rebalancing within the uranium complex. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate for Cameco marginally (from $1.48 to $1.47), and consensus full‑year estimates remain above that level — a modest negative signal for near‑term earnings expectations. MarketBeat Coverage

Scotiabank trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate for Cameco marginally (from $1.48 to $1.47), and consensus full‑year estimates remain above that level — a modest negative signal for near‑term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Market‑coverage pieces reported that CCJ posted a larger intraday decline than the broader market, reflecting short‑term profit taking or rotation away from cyclicals despite the bullish initiation. Zacks: Larger Drop Report

Cameco Trading Down 5.7%

CCJ stock opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $135.24. The company's 50 day moving average price is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cameco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cameco wasn't on the list.

While Cameco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here