Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 22.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,214 shares of the company's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company's stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 792 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company's stock.

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Ubiquiti Stock Up 0.7%

Ubiquiti stock opened at $539.46 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $1,099.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $566.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $788.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $814.30 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 95.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Ubiquiti's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $527.00 to $672.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $750.67.

View Our Latest Report on UI

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc NYSE: UI is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti's offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

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