Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMDX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 316,473 shares of the company's stock worth $38,499,000 after purchasing an additional 55,754 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 158,766 shares of the company's stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 749.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 280,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $174.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $722,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,148.52. This represents a 36.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 4.2%

TMDX opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.89. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $173.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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