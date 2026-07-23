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Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in GRAVITY Co., Ltd. $GRVY

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
GRAVITY logo with Computer and Technology background
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Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,800 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000. GRAVITY comprises 0.8% of Militia Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of GRAVITY at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd increased its position in GRAVITY by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd now owns 139,744 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its stake in GRAVITY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 58,737 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in GRAVITY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of GRAVITY by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,587 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in GRAVITY by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,344 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAVITY Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.01. GRAVITY Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19.

GRAVITY Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd is a South Korea–based developer and publisher of online games, best known for creating the Ragnarok franchise. Since its founding in 2000 by industry veteran Kim Sang-young, the company has specialized in massively multiplayer online role‐playing games (MMORPGs) and related digital content. Over the years, Gravity has expanded its portfolio beyond its flagship title to include sequels, spin-offs and mobile adaptations targeted at a global audience.

The company's product lineup centers on PC and mobile MMORPGs built on the Ragnarok intellectual property.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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