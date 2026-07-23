Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 660,000 Anteris Technologies Global Corp. $AVR

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 660,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. Anteris Technologies Global comprises 0.8% of Militia Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Anteris Technologies Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 76.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 35.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anteris Technologies Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Anteris Technologies Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Anteris Technologies Global

Insider Transactions at Anteris Technologies Global

In other news, Director Susan Elizabeth Knight acquired 11,000 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,190. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anteris Technologies Global Stock Performance

Shares of AVR opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.65. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company's fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Anteris Technologies Global had a negative return on equity of 124.76% and a negative net margin of 5,148.78%.The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Anteris Technologies Global Profile

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

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