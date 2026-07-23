Militia Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Hyperliquid Strategies Inc $PURR

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 652,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Hyperliquid Strategies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company's stock.

Hyperliquid Strategies Stock Down 3.2%

Hyperliquid Strategies stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company's fifty day moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $989.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyperliquid Strategies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hyperliquid Strategies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.00 to $18.40 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Maxim Group started coverage on Hyperliquid Strategies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.72.

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About Hyperliquid Strategies

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

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