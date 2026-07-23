Militia Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,250 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $8,244,000. Western Midstream Partners comprises about 1.8% of Militia Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Western Midstream Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 843.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES opened at $47.04 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 29.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Western Midstream Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 121.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WES

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP NYSE: WES is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership's primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company's asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

Further Reading

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