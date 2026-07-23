Militia Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,000 M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of M/I Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,705 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,085 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,309 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M/I Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Freedom Capital raised shares of M/I Homes to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.67.

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M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO stock opened at $148.56 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.78 and a 12-month high of $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.23.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.09). M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $920.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

See Also

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