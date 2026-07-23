Militia Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,300 Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,750 shares of the company's stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1,026.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 96,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 87,661 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,020,223 shares of the company's stock worth $34,779,000 after purchasing an additional 202,758 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 44,872 shares of the company's stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at $37,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leonardo DRS news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 8,318 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $386,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,780.80. This represents a 13.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jason Rinsky sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $175,355.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,245,179.65. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,785. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRS. Truist Financial raised shares of Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on DRS

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Leonardo DRS's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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