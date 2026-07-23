Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $1.53 Million in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company's stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company's stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of LHX opened at $285.03 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $262.98 and a 1-year high of $379.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $299.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $354.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on LHX

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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