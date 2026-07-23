Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $1.73 Million in BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BBB Foods by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 114,990 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 48.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 285,206 shares of the company's stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 92,989 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 57.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 417,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 152,883 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 705,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 32.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 171,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,979 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBB Foods Stock Down 0.7%

TBBB stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. BBB Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BBB Foods Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TBBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BBB Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of BBB Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on BBB Foods from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.43.

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BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

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