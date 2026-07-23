Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $3.41 Million in Parke Bancorp, Inc. $PKBK

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Parke Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,700 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,443 shares of the bank's stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,969 shares of the bank's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 46.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,420 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

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Insider Activity at Parke Bancorp

In other Parke Bancorp news, CEO Vito S. Pantilione purchased 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $39,481.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 237,429 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,718.73. This represents a 0.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parke Bancorp Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $380.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.48. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Parke Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Parke Bancorp's payout ratio is 22.86%.

Parke Bancorp Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Parke Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Kittanning, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients through a network of branches and ATMs, supported by secure online and mobile banking platforms.

Its product lineup includes deposit accounts—such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit—alongside a variety of lending solutions.

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