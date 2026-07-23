Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Taseko Mines Limited $TGB

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Taseko Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Taseko Mines from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

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Taseko Mines Stock Down 1.8%

TGB stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 252.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver‐based mining company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of copper‐based projects. Its flagship operation is the Gibraltar copper mine in central British Columbia, which ranks among Canada’s largest open pit copper producers. In addition to copper, Gibraltar yields byproducts such as molybdenum and silver, reflecting Taseko’s focus on base and precious metals.

Beyond Gibraltar, Taseko holds two advanced development assets.

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