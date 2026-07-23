Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,900 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Intel by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.77.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.77 billion, a PE ratio of -165.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.54. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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