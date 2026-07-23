Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHI. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded National Health Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI stock opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $91.38.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National Health Investors's payout ratio is presently 118.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn purchased 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,473.44. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 890 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $63,768.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,992.35. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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