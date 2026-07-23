Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $1,872,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,235 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 771,959 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $97,715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $158.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $113.66 and a 52 week high of $164.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average of $140.27.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 24.01%.The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.08%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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