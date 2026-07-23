Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 16.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Champion Homes by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Champion Homes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,664 shares of the company's stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

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Champion Homes Stock Down 0.7%

SKY opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $99.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Champion Homes had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $621.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $607.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Champion Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Champion Homes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Champion Homes from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Champion Homes

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $303,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,077.38. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Champion Homes Profile

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

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