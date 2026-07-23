Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,663 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Five9 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 3,572.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Five9 by 2,327.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company's stock.

Five9 Stock Down 9.0%

FIVN stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $305.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, President Andy Dignan sold 3,073 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $74,520.25. Following the sale, the president owned 275,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,685,409.75. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness sold 8,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $214,482.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 281,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,816.52. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,057 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price objective on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Five9 from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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