Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 298,605 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Hudson Pacific Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $28,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,485 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 1.0%

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $181.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.12 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 67.89%.Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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