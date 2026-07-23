Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $651.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $637.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $715.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $541.00 and a 52-week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Regeneron to $1,000 from $995 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term upside. Benzinga

Guggenheim raised its price target on Regeneron to $1,000 from $995 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron also provided an update that its mid-stage POTS study for REGN7544 has wrapped up, but the article does not include enough detail to gauge the readout’s financial or clinical impact yet. TipRanks

Regeneron also provided an update that its mid-stage for REGN7544 has wrapped up, but the article does not include enough detail to gauge the readout’s financial or clinical impact yet. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Bernstein Liebhard, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Pomerantz, the Schall Law Firm, and others, announced or promoted a class action lawsuit against Regeneron over alleged securities-law violations tied to trial disclosures and the subsequent stock decline, keeping legal risk in focus for investors. PR Newswire

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $787.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

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