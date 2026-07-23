Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Savers Value Village, Inc. $SVV

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 384,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Savers Value Village at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company's stock.

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Savers Value Village Price Performance

Shares of SVV stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.53 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Savers Value Village's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Savers Value Village from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SVV

Insider Activity at Savers Value Village

In other news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 41,600 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $419,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,419.04. The trade was a 46.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $453,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.

Savers Value Village Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc NYSE: SVV is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company's model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

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